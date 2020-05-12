Making A Difference In Our Community — Harvey Hill

Harvey Hill discusses his work with various organizations.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING:
“The many opportunities and privileges that the City of Muskogee offer are undeniable. The quality of life and progressive leadership have allowed the City to thrive. Even though professionally I’ve only been in Muskogee for a short time, my family and I have utilized and enjoyed it’s many parks, theaters and restaurants for over 30 years while visiting from Norman and Eufaula.”
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:
“The generational legacy of my grandparents and parents left a mark on my desire to continue giving back to our community and state. Arvest Bank allows its employees the opportunity to participate and give back to the communities we serve throughout the Midwest as well.”
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
“There are so many nonprofits in Muskogee to give time and energy to, we all can find a way to give back. Find something that touches your heart or interests you and get involved. The nonprofits are in desperate need of volunteers and all you have to do is ask to help.”
— Kenton Brooks
