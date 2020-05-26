NAME: Jacobe Austin
AGE: 45.
DAY JOB: Volunteer, community activist, father, trainer, and wrestling coach.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING:
“It has been an absolute pleasure to join Brother John (Jones), Dr. Suzanne (Salichs), and the Brighter Futures program to help feed our community. They touch lives and share lessons and love that are being passed out with every lunch or meal. There is an honest intent by Dr. Suzanne and Brother John to get to know the people that our meals are reaching. This is the true epitome of “talk that talk” and “walk that walk.” Everything that I have heard them tell the kids, every word, they have made come true for those kids! And, personally I appreciate that great example!”
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:
“It is important to me because I’ve seen and met a lot of people in my life with the power and money to make ideas like this come alive. But very few people lend a helping hand. A lot, of people talk, but never start walking or moving. I am now blessed to be part of a family with common goals and interests. We saw the positive changes taking place in our children that we could not help becoming part of Brighter Futures. We are moving for a common purpose under God. To feed all of God’s children and help each child to discover their God-given talents and reach their full potential. Thank you, Brighter Futures!”
HOW YOU CAN HELP?
“I believe that I can be most helpful by raising my family right! Always keeping God first and never underestimating the power of community under God’s rule. I will diligently and consistently work for the Lord!”
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
