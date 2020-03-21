Making A Difference In Our Community — Jami Coburn-Speir

Jami Coburn-Speir discusses her volunteer work at the Gospel Rescue Mission.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING:
“We just have a small business in town. My parents have always encouraged us to give back to a city that gives so much to us. They set a great example and I’m continuing that, and I’m teaching my kids that also.”
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:
“I think it’s important because it brings us together. It allows you to work with people in the community, and it also gives you a sense of pride in what’s available.”
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
“They just can call Charolette Miller-Sanders or someone else at the Mission. There’s serving, there’s cooking meals, you can help deliver food for them, you can organize a drive for the supplies they need. They’re very good about posting on Facebook things that they’re immediate need of. I love that it’s become a sense of family for them.”
— Chesley Oxendine
AGE: 44
DAY JOB: Operations manager.
VOLUNTEER: Gospel Rescue Mission.
