Making A Difference in Our Community — Jenny Jamison

PERSONALLY SPEAKING:
“For years, I taught students the Oklahoma Standard...honor. service. kindness. It was a natural way to teach children how to put others before self in order to grow our classroom community. They would learn that as Oklahomans it is a natural tendency, but also an expectation of how to treat those around you. In this new role with Lake Area United Way, it is exciting for me to connect volunteers and organizations. ‘Somewhere inside all of us is the power to change the world.’ — Roald Dahl, Matilda”
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:
“I’m very passionate about the places where I serve. My life was saved by organizations that provided resources I wasn’t able to provide for myself, and it is my desire to pay my blessings forward. It is important that my children realize they have a civic duty to give of their time, talent, and treasure to organizations changing the world for good.”
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
“Check out Lake Area United Way’s website for information on amazing nonprofits in our community. We often post volunteer opportunities on our website and Facebook page. You will serve best in the area you are most passionate about. If you love to read, maybe you could read to a patient at a long-term care facility. Reach out to places you admire and offer to help if they need you. Do Something Amazing!”
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
—Kenton Brooks
