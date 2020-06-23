Making A Difference In Our Community — Joanna Allen

Joanna Allen talks about volunteering and Fostering Hope in this week’s Volunteer Spotlight.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING: "We love the ministry that Fostering Hope does. We know families in our personal community who foster and see how important it is for the tangible physical needs of children to be met. The support Fostering Hope offers is invaluable."
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT: "My kids’ response to this question was: “Because Jesus commands us to.” I can think of no better reason. We are to love our neighbor, to take care of widows and orphans especially, and this is a very practical way we can do that."
HOW YOU CAN HELP: "Others can help Fostering Hope by donating time to help make bags for children or organize donations, by donating needed items, or giving financially. Contact Annie Czaruk or via Fostering Hope Muskogee on social media."
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Joanna Allen.
AGE: 33.
DAY JOB: Homeschooling mom.
VOLUNTEER: Fostering Hope.
