Making A Difference In Our Community — Johnny Derouen

First Baptist Church of Muskogee Pastor Johnny Derouen talks about working with his church to dedicate time and effort to the community.
“For me, personally, I just have a desire to know and help people. When I was 16 I made a decision to follow Jesus, and He basically began to work on my selfishness by giving me a desire to serve and help others. This drives me to enjoy providing ways and encouraging others to live outside themselves and live a life of giving to others. It really brings joy to one’s life.”
“There are many reasons. A few would be: it builds unity within the community when people unite together for the purpose of meeting needs; it gives purpose to the life of the community that revolves around serving and helping each other; those who are lonely are able to meet new friends when they serve side by side; it can help those who are selfish and living for themselves to become more unselfish and giving when they really see and meet the needs of others; giving unselfishly does bring a feeling of satisfaction and joy. Acts 20:35 is very true.”
“Of course, pray that God would continue to give us more ways to serve our community. If you want to join us in serving our community, call our church office at (918) 682-3496. Donations are always welcome and tax deductible, but we would rather you, personally, get involved in serving others. If you are a member of a church, go to your pastor/priest and ask him if he would like to get more involved in serving our community in this trying time or any time. Offer to be the one who will get a team together from your church and look for ways to serve. Opportunities are everywhere. Be creative.”
— Chesley Oxendine
AGE: 65.
DAY JOB: Pastor at First Baptist Church of Muskogee.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Community projects, such as donating goods to Saint Francis Hospital of Muskogee staff.
