Making A Difference In Our Community — Kassandra Riley

Kassandra Riley discusses her work with the Gospel Rescue Mission.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING:
“Really, the reason why I volunteer is because they’ve helped me. They gave me free room and board and free meals and everything, and I want to give back in the best way I can. That’s what motivates me, it’s my way of giving back how they helped me.”
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:
“I think volunteering is important here because they have this program, a workstart program, that helps you get ready for jobs out in the world. Even though it’s volunteer work, it’s helping you with job experience. They’re helping us in the long run to get to bigger and better things in our life. They’re really helping a lot of people here.”
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
“My advice would be to come to the mission and speak with Charolette Sanders. If she can’t help you, she can point you in the direction where you need to go.”
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Chesley Oxendine
AGE: 26
DAY JOB: Housekeeper at Homes 2 by Hilton.
VOLUNTEER: Gospel Rescue Mission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.