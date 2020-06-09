Making A Difference In Our Community — Megan Jacobs

Megan Jacobs talks volunteering and faith in this week's Volunteer Spotlight.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING:
"What makes me want to do it is the gratification I get for my heart. I’ve always had a passion for helping people; that’s what gives me satisfaction in life. It makes me grateful that I can give myself to help other people that need help. It warms my heart because I’ve always loved volunteering. Since I am a Christian, I know Jesus would give and volunteer, so this is a reflection of my faith to give and volunteer like Jesus did."
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:
"I believe volunteering is important for the community. It’s a very genuine thing to do, knowing that you’re helping someone without getting paid and from the bottom of your heart."
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
"It’s very easy to get involved for the Salvation Army. Lt. Charles Smith is always looking for help and volunteers are always needed."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
AGE: 20.
DAY JOB: JCPenney.
VOLUNTEER: Salvation Army, Muskogee Animal Shelter, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Northeastern State University.
