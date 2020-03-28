Making A Difference In Our Community — Nycky Miller

Nycky Miller walks readers through her volunteer work.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING:
"As a Christian, it's part of what God has instructed us to do. As a human, I love people, I love our community, and I want to show that love by helping others wherever I can."
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT:
"The saying, 'It takes a village,' is so true! No matter where you live, there are people, families, children, right inside your community that struggle, and you have the ability to make a difference in their life by simply giving up a couple hours here or there. Plus, you feel so good when you can help others feel even better!"
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
"I work at Gospel Rescue Mission, and we are always looking for volunteers. Tell us what your special gifts or interests are, and we can find the perfect way for you to help in doing something that you will truly love. And I volunteer with the Rotary Club of Muskogee, and we have different projects every month, so opportunities to serve are limitless, and no matter what your talents are, there is always a project that you'll enjoy! Come to a Rotary meeting, and you'll get to see our community from an entirely different perspective!"
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Nycky Miller.
AGE: 36.
DAY JOB: Development director for Gospel Rescue Mission.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Rotary Club of Muskogee.
