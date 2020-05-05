Making A Difference In Our Community — Robert Smith

Robert Smith discusses his volunteer work with the Exchange Club of Muskogee.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING:
"I was invited by a founding member of the club by the name of Dick Morris, famously known as Hi-Bi the Clown with the Shriners. I joined because of the mission of the Exchange Club of Muskogee, which was to prevent child abuse, and bring awareness to child abuse. I personally related to that issue. I unfortunately had some personal experience with that as a child, and I felt it was the best thing I could do to get involved with an organization that could raise as much money as possible for groups that support children in need. I felt that was something I needed to be associated with. When I joined, it was easy for me to realize that it was a great group of volunteers and community members that are joined together for the sole purpose of helping the community."
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:
"Volunteer work in general is extremely important for any individual who partakes in doing it. It betters not just the person who gets involved with a sense of well being, it betters the community and those who are recipients of your efforts. When you volunteer for an organization with a strong sense of community, an awareness of the need in that community, and a mission toward helping those who are less fortunate, such as the Exchange Club, it makes that overall community become better. It lets people go, 'I may not have time to volunteer, but I see those volunteers and I know that person who’s volunteering, and I want to do what I can, so maybe I can financially support that event so the mission that they do can be successful.'”
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
"Right now, we have a real deep need of financial donations. We’ve got a lot of wonderful sponsors that we are going to continue to recognize that have said, 'hey, keep the money. We know the event got canceled, but we know you’re going to use this money to give directly to the beneficiaries.' Not all sponsors were in a position to do that, however. Cook teams did the same thing. They know the need doesn’t go away. If people have any desire to help us financially, reach out to us via email at xcmuskogee@gmail.com. They can just send us a message letting us know of their interest and we can get in touch with them. There’s a great need still there, unfortunately."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
AGE: 42.
DAY JOB: Chief financial officer at Omni Valve.
VOLUNTEER: Exchange Club.
