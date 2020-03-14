Making A Difference In Our Community — Shawna Points

Shawna Points describes her broad range of volunteer work throughout Muskogee.
"I try to go and I help whenever I’m needed. It’s just my love, just my passion — I try to help people out whenever I can."
"I was raised mostly by my grandparents, Dr. Ben and Bobby Pilkington. They gave so much to the city of Muskogee and the residents, and I was with them when they did that, and I try to do the same as them."
"Just go to the tourism meetings, or ask the Chamber, ask the City Hall, go to an organization you want to be a part of, and ask what you can do for them."
AGE: 44.
DAY JOB: Sales director, La Quinta.
VOLUNTEER: Barebones International Film and Music Festival, Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame, Three Rivers Museum, Bass Reeves Legacy Day, Castle of Muskogee and others.
