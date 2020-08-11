Making a Difference in our Community — Sonya Cooper

Sonya Cooper talks about why volunteering with Divine Love Outreach Ministry is so important.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
Personally I view volunteering as selfless service overflowing with compassion, empathy, and humility, love in action. Volunteering is a conscious movement, igniting a force causing others to gravitate to the direction of the flow.
What makes volunteering important to a community?
Leadership then fosters active volunteers eager to help in their communities, bring others together for a common purpose. This is what keeps a community thriving.
It takes volunteers to bridge and keep any community actively meeting the needs of others.
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Others can join in by volunteering their time, sharing scheduled times and posts to social media, Divine Love Outreach Ministry is a nonprofit organization, donations are accepted via cash app- $divinelovecf ."
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Sonya Cooper
AGE: 41.
DAY JOB: Outreach specialist.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Divine Love Outreach Ministry, 500 N. F St.
