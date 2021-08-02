Tracy Cole talks about why he enjoys donating his time to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I was taught as a child by my parents to always help others that need help. By being a CASA volunteer it gives me an opportunity to be a voice for the voiceless."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"It gives us all a chance to take ownership in our community. Instead of sitting up and talking about the things wrong in our community and problems in the community, become part of the solution that fixes the problems."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"All they need to do is go to CASA on Facebook or call the office. We are always in need of a few good people."
If you would be interested in becoming a court appointed special advocate, contact Jenny Crosby at CASA at (918) 686-8199.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
