Muskogee Police and Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service responded to a report of a gunshot around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Archers Cleaners, 700 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said a man accidentally shot himself in the upper part of his leg.
"He was going to be transferred to a Muskogee hospital, I don't know that he'll be treated here or not," Hamlin said. "Initially, he didn't even want to go to the hospital."
The man's name and age was not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.