A man allegedly attempted to flee arrest by stealing a police car and crashing it into a fence Monday night, according to police reports.
Terry McCrary, 44, of Muskogee, was arrested Monday on complaints of assault and battery, assault on an officer, resisting arrest or attempting to escape, and causing an accident with damage.
McCrary resisted arrest after Muskogee police arrived to find him standing in the middle of West Broadway and yelling at two other people, said Muskogee Police Officer Jeramie Garcia.
"After officers activated their emergency lights, McCrary attempted to enter the passenger's door of a police patrol car," Garcia said. "When backing officers arrived on scene and exited their patrol car, McCrary ran to the driver's side of one of the patrol cars, got in driver's seat, and drove away."
McCrary made it roughly one block, Garcia said, before exiting the car and running away.
"McCrary left the patrol car in gear, and it ran into the fence at 2601 West Broadway," Garcia said.
McCary was apprehended after a "brief struggle with officers," Garcia said, then treated by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service at the scene.
"It is suspected that McCrary was under the influence of intoxicants," Garcia said. "His actions were consistent with someone under the influence of PCP."
No officers were injured during the course of the arrest, Garcia said. McCrary remains in custody at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on $10,000 bond.
