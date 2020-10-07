Muskogee police arrested a man Wednesday suspected of robbing a local business at gunpoint, according to a news release.
Levi Nance, 19, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. and booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.
According to the release, police were called at 11:55 a.m. to Game Exchange, 695 W. Shawnee Bypass. The caller told the dispatcher that a white male was holding a knife and requested money from the register.
He left the scene in a vehicle. Officers were able to look at the video cameras and broadcast the description of the suspect and vehicle. A short time later, officers located the vehicle in the Arrowhead Mall parking lot. Nance, who matched the physical description, approached officers in the parking lot, and he was arrested, the release states.
No one was injured in the robbery.
