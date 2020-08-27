Man charged with five rapes freed from jail

A Tulsa man charged with raping five women in Muskogee walked out of the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on Thursday a free man.
Leroy Jemol Smith, 50, was charged in Muskogee County District Court with five counts of first-degree rape by force or fear. But, after the McGirt decision was rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court, the case was dismissed in Muskogee County and forwarded to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma for prosecution.
Thursday, U.S. District Judge Ronald White dismissed the criminal case against Smith, based on the expiration of the statute of limitations.
“I felt confident the Oklahoma Statute of Limitations would have survived the same argument, but the McGirt case prevented that issue being resolved in state court,” said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge. “To the victims, I applaud your courage, determination, and readiness to endure this fight. To law enforcement, investigators, and DNA chemist, I thank you for all your hard work and commitment.”
The Supreme Court rendered a 5-4 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma and determined the territorial boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation granted by treaty in the 1830s remains an American Indian reservation for purposes of criminal law. The state, pursuant to federal law, lacks the authority to prosecute certain crimes that occur on Indian land if the defendant or the victim is Native American.
Smith, of Tulsa, was accused of raping five women in Muskogee between 1993 and 1995.
Authorities honed in on Smith via genealogy testing through privately owned genealogy genetics analysis lab Parabon NanoLabs. Using public, opt-in databases, investigators narrowed the field to Smith’s family, and then to Smith. Using a sample collected during a 2005 Tulsa double-homicide case in which Smith was later acquitted, investigators made a match with the DNA profile collected from the Muskogee victims.
The first case attributed to Smith was a Jan. 20, 1993 rape that occurred when a man placed a handgun to the victim’s head and forced her into an alleyway, according to an affidavit filed with the case. The second, which occurred Feb. 3 that same year, included the same use of a handgun to force the victim into submission. During the third case, which occurred July 16, 1993, a knife was used to a similar effect.
The next case attributed to Smith took place Oct. 10, 1994, when a man broke into the victim’s home and dragged her into the bedroom to assault her. The last case occurred nearly one year later on Oct. 3, 1995, in which a man grabbed a woman by the neck while she was sleeping and then assaulted her.
In all five cases, the perpetrator was described as a black male, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, and slender built, the affidavit states. A composite sketch published in the media also served to link the cases.
The serial rapes slowed in 1995 and then stopped completely, shortly before similar cases began appearing in Tulsa, police said.
After obtaining a sample of Smith’s DNA from the Tulsa Police Department, investigators got a match, and Smith was arrested in Tulsa.
Police said investigators believe Smith may have been responsible for at least two more rapes in the Muskogee area during that 1993-1995 time period.
