Man crashes truck into Senior Station

A Muskogee man crashed his truck into the Senior Station on Wednesday.
Michael Shahan lost control of the Dodge Ram 1500 he was driving on the corner of North Junction Street and West Okmulgee Avenue and crashed it into the building at 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave.
"(Shahan) said he had a medical emergency," said Muskogee Police Department Investigator Shawn Brown. "That's about all we can figure unless anybody else has an opinion."
Brown also said Shahan appeared to "be OK."
"He's banged up a little in the face," he said. "He was talking to us and everything like that. He's in the ambulance now, and I assume he's going to the hospital."
Rick Ewing, assistant director for Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department, was at the building evaluating the damage. Originally a fire station, the Senior Station opened on June 25, 2021, after remodeling.
"The building was built in 1938," he said. "We don't know exactly what happened, but you can see he bounced off a concrete pillar. Only thing that gives us any clue is the street sign that was on the northwest corner. After he hit it, it was on this side."
Ewing did say one person was in the building at the time of the incident but was in a back room.
"She felt a loud boom and was startled."
