A local man died from an apparent gunshot wound early Monday morning, according to a news release.
When police arrived at the 400 block of West Augusta Street at 2:20 a.m. they found 19-year-old Bradley Dillon lying in a front yard, states the release from Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service arrived and transported Dillon to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where he later died, Hamlin said.
After learning Dillon is a member of one of the five national recognized tribes, the FBI was contacted and took over the investigation.
