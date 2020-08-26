A Muskogee man is hospitalized, and his son was jailed following a domestic assault in which the son stabbed the father, police said.
Thomas Franklin Boss Jr., 63, was stable when he was taken to a Tulsa hospital, said Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department. Boss' condition was unavailable.
Thomas Boss III, 41, was arrested and booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on a complaint of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The assault took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arkansas River bridge on North York Street. Thomas Boss III was involved in a physical fight with his brother, Leonard Boss, 39, and their father. Thomas Boss III stabbed his father in the upper leg with a knife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.