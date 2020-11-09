Man in critical condition following Cherokee County crash

An investigation is underway after a man, whose name was not released, crashed the 2008 GMC Sierra he was driving in Cherokee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
The injured man who was driving the truck was flown to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa where he was admitted in critical condition, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 5:33 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 near Limbsey Lane, approximately 1.2 miles west of Tahlequah. The man was driving westbound on Oklahoma 51and attempted to pass another westbound vehicle. He was met by an eastbound vehicle. The man driving the Sierra drove of the left side of the road, struck a culvert, and the vehicle rolled over an unknown number of times. The driver was wearing a seat belt. The report also states the driver may have been intoxicated.
