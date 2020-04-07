A man was killed in a Muskogee County crash near Haskell early Tuesday morning, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The man, who has not been identified, was driving a 2005 Honda Civic southbound on 194th Street 4 miles south of Haskell. At approximately 5:23 a.m., the vehicle swerved off the road and struck a tree, then caught fire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OHP report.
The condition of the driver and cause of collision remain under investigation; the man was not wearing his seat belt, OHP reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.