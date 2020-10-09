Man killed in Wednesday collision identified

A man who died as a the result of a collision in Wagoner County has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Dameion Mukes, 37, of Tulsa, was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee on Wednesday.
According to OHP, the collision happened on U.S. 69, just south of 81st Street in Wagoner County at approximately 9:33 p.m. James Kuykendall, 56, of Lake Jackson, Texas, was driving southbound on U.S. 69, and Mukes was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro northbound. Mukes attempted to turn left and failed to yield to the oncoming 1997 Kenworth semi Kuykendall was driving. Kuykendall was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt, but Mukes was not, the report states.
