A Glenpool man who was charged in Muskogee County District Court with first-degree murder has pleaded guilty in federal court to second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Johnathan Zamudio, 33, entered a guilty plea to murder in the second degree in Indian Country. A date has not been set for sentencing. Zamudio faces up to life in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.
Zamudio was charged with murder for the Aug. 20 death of Keith Boswell, 54, of Muskogee. Following an altercation near Lakeland Shopping Center on East Side Boulevard, Zamudio stabbed Boswell in the chest in August 2019, according to an affidavit filed in the case. When police arrived that night, they found Boswell unresponsive on the sidewalk outside one of the stores.
Boswell was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, where he was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m. Zamudio, who fled the scene after the attack, was apprehended a couple of hours later using a K-9.
Zamudio's charge in Muskogee County District Court was dismissed Aug. 5 because the state lacked jurisdiction.
That charge was dismissed in September on jurisdictional grounds following the Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
The court found the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, as defined by 1830s-era treaties, still exists for purposes of federal criminal law. Federal law requires certain crimes committed by Native Americans on reservation land be prosecuted in federal court and some other crimes in tribal courts.
Because Zamudio is Native American, he was indicted in federal court.
Kimberly E. West, U.S. magistrate judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Zamudio will be sentenced once the repot is completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.