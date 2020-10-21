Man pleads guilty to sexual abuse

A Muskogee man pleaded guilty in federal court to sexual abuse in Indian Country. raped a 14-year-old child after giving them marijuana, according to court reports.
Soloman Lamont Horsechief, 34, will be sentenced following the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Horsechief was originally charged in Muskogee County District Court with first-degree rape. The charge came after he allegedly gave two 14-year-olds marijuana, then had sex with one of them without their consent, according to an affidavit filed with the case.
As a result of McGirt v. Oklahoma, Horsechief's case in Muskogee County District Court was dismissed, but was refiled in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Horsechief "engaged and attempted to engage in a sexual act" with A.R., who was "physically incapable of declining participation" in the sexual act and was "physically incapable of communicating unwillingness to engage" in the sexual act.
The crime to which Horsechief pleaded guilty is punishable by up to life in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.
