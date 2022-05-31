Man 'returns' 1,300 acres to Muscogee Nation

A 1,300-acre tract of ancient Cross Timbers forest in McIntosh County will stand in perpetuity after being gifted to Muscogee Nation.
The parcel — located north of Interstate 40 between the Deep Fork River arm of Eufaula Lake and the North Canadian River — consists of old-growth forests and native prairie. The Tiger River Nature Preserve adjoins Eufaula Wildlife Management Area and is contiguous with Okmulgee Wildlife Management Area and Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge.
McIntosh County resident David F. Patton Jr. described the conveyance of land more as "returning the property" to the Muscogee Nation rather than a donation. Tribal officials accepted the land with the promise to "preserve it in perpetuity ... as a nature preserve."
"Most all of my life I've read about the history behind the the Civilized Tribes, and their displacement from the southeast part of the country," Patton said. "When the McGirt decision came out I started reading more ... and pieces of the puzzle came together — I can return this land and preserve it at the same time."
Patton said his intent was "simply to preserve the land in its current state." While the real estate contract provides for public use, there is a strict prohibition against the use of vehicles.
"That was one of my major concerns," Patton said. "I didn't want there to be roads all over it, with vehicles and all the trash those would bring."
Researchers believe the Cross Timbers Region may have covered nearly 20 million acres — or 30,526 square miles — during the pre-settlement era. The pre-settled region extended "from central Texas, across eastern Oklahoma, and into southeastern Kansas."
The Ancient Cross Timbers Consortium Charter, which guides the work of an organization dedicated to research, education and conservation, describes what remains of the mostly deciduous forests of the region "are becoming increasingly fragmented." The Cross Timbers Region, however, "may be the least disturbed forest ecosystem that survives in the eastern United States."
Patton said he learned about the Cross Timbers ecosystem about 15 years ago during a presentation by David W. Stahle, a professor at the University of Arkansas and director of its Tree-Ring Laboratory. He said most of the uncut forests within the Cross Timbers Region can be found in McIntosh County.
Stahle and his colleagues with the consortium note the "misperceptions" that exist regarding "the true nature of ancient forests." Those misperceptions derive from a mistaken belief that "old-growth forests" are populated with "large trees."
"By that metric, the low-stature woodlands that dominate the Cross Timbers are easily overlooked," Stahle and his colleagues with the consortium state in the organization's charter. "But extensive field survey and tree-ring dating of core samples from post oak and red cedar leave no doubt that unspoiled ancient forests are still widespread in the Cross Timbers ecosystem, especially in eastern Oklahoma and north-central Texas."
Patton said tree-ring dating shows some of the post oak found at what is known now as Tiger Mountain Nature Preserve are 500 to 600 years old.
"If they are growing out on pretty good soil you get a pretty good-sized tree that might not be that old," Patton said. "But when they grow on the side of these bluffs and they have to hold on by their fingertips, so to speak — they will be gnarly and beautiful but never huge."
In addition to dating, the Tree-Ring Laboratory, which was established in 1979, specializes "in the reconstruction of past climate and stream flow" conditions. By examining tree-ring chronologies, researchers also can ascertain "the socioeconomic impacts of past climatic extremes, the dating of historic structures, and the identification and mapping of ancient forests."
The Tiger Mountain land, which Patton inherited after his father died, has been in his family since sometime during the 1960s. The 1,300-acre tract had an appraised value of $2.25 million in March, when it was conveyed to Muscogee Nation.
Jason Salsman, press secretary for the Office of Principal Chief at the Muscogee Nation, said the tribe shares Patton's "primary goal" for the land.
"Conservation was really important to him," Salsman said about Patton and his decision to return the land to Muscogee Nation. "Conservation — and possible recreation at some point — is the primary goal for us."
More information about efforts to preserve ancient Cross Timber forests may be found at https://tinyurl.com/2a9kdsew
