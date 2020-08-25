A Muskogee man who was shot Monday night died from his injuries after being shot by his stepson, according to a news release from the Muskogee Police Department.
Joshua Morton Woods, 36, died at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, the release states.
According to police, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the shooting in the 2500 block of Margaret Lynn Lane, where they found Woods with an apparent gunshot wound. Police determined there had been a domestic assault between Woods and his wife, Morgan Woods, and that led to the woman’s 17-year-old son intervening to help his mother. The teen, whose name was not released, shot Woods, his stepfather.
No arrests have been made, said Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee Police Department spokeswoman.
Investigators have not released any other information, she said.
“They’ll finish the case, and all of that will be sent to Orvil (Loge, Muskogee County District Attorney) for him to review and make a determination on what needs to happen,” Hamlin said.
Joshua and Morgan Woods had been married less than a year. Court documents show they married Oct. 9.
Woods’ death is the fourth homicide in the city of Muskogee this year.
• Feb. 4. Danny Reed, 28, was shot in the chest by his girlfriend, Cindy Renee Jones, 40, while at their residence on North 6 Mile Road. Reed later succumbed to his wounds Tuesday afternoon at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Jones was charged in Muskogee County District Court with second-degree murder, or alternatively, first-degree manslaughter, as well as reckless conduct with a firearm. Jones will be back in court Dec. 16 to set a date for trial.
• July 4. Jarrod Godsey, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in the 500 block of Grand Avenue. He was shot with a bow and arrow by the resident, Russell Jobe, 64, after breaking into Jobe’s home. District Attorney Orvil Loge declined to prosecute Jobe.
• July 13. Kyran Taylor, 23, was shot on July 11. He died at a Tulsa hospital from wounds he suffered in a shooting inside a residence at 810 1/2 N. K St. No arrests have been made.
