A man, whose name was not released, was shot multiple times Tuesday morning, states a release from Officer Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee police spokeswoman.
According to the release, police were called to the 2200 block of Monta Avenue at 8:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital and was awake and talking when he left the scene.
The suspect was described as a black male of average build in his 30s, wearing a gray hoodie, Hamlin said.
