Police were called to stabbing on Scott Street in Fort Gibson on Tuesday afternoon.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s with stab wounds. Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said they also found a Native American juvenile who Frazier said is the suspect.
Frazier said because the juvenile is Native American, the case has been turn over to the FBI, and the name of the victim can't be released by him.
The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee under emergency status. Trish German of Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.