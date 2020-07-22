Those who have business at the Muskogee County Courthouse Complex must wear a mask beginning Thursday.
Commissioners approved the mandatory mask policy Wednesday during a special meeting at the request of District Judge Bret Smith, who said it's "the responsible thing to do at this point." The policy applies to those who have business at the courthouse and the County Services Building.
The policy decision follows a recommendation from the city-county task force to "strongly encourage" everybody to wear facial coverings while in public. City councilors, after rejecting on a 6-3 vote a mandatory mask ordinance, approved the task-force recommendation and authorized City Manager Mike Miller to spend up to $200,000 from emergency funds for masks to be made available upon a resident's request.
The task force, which consists of about 10 representatives from city and county government, presented the recommendation because of mounting evidence that shows many people who test positive for COVID-19 show no symptoms but remain contagious. The mask policies are intended to curb the infection rate, which has trended upward since Gov. Kevin Stitt's reopening plan entered its third phase on June 1.
"Somebody said they were grateful about the big-box retailers implementing this on their own," Smith said, referencing a comment he overheard about mandatory mask policies imposed by Walmart and other retailers while listening to debate about the issue Monday during the Muskogee City Council meeting. "Well, folks, we are the big box retailer."
Smith emphasized the importance of putting protocols in place that will ensure the safety of those who conduct business — or work — at the courthouse and county offices. He said that is especially important in light of the upcoming jury docket, for which additional precautions will be taken by conducting orientation and other preliminary activities at a remote location better suited for social distancing.
"I don't see a constitutional problem with this at all — it is purely a public safety issue," Smith said, equating it to mandatory helmet laws some states have for motorcycle riders. "There are other ways to conduct business outside the doors of the courthouse, so if for some reason they don't want to do that — or won't — we'll try to work that out."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said it is difficult to dispute the data, which show a growing number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Muskogee County. With a cumulative total of 288 confirmed cases in the county and 16 deaths reported Wednesday, the likelihood of knowing somebody who has been infected with the novel coronavirus has increased.
"It is starting to hit pretty close to home, and we need to do our best to protect our employees and the public," Doke said, citing his familiarity with county employees who are now statistics. "When you are requiring people to be somewhere — like in court, when you are issuing subpoenas and requiring their appearance in court — then you have a responsibility to protect them."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne, a member of the task force, said anybody who enters the federal courthouse is required to don a mask, and he saw no reason to relax the rules for the county courthouse. As with other restrictions on access imposed since the issuance of other pandemic-related orders, Payne said the mandatory mask policy should extend also to the County Services Building.
"From the beginning of this we have tried to act in unison," Payne said. "So I think we should continue to act in unison as we go forward."
The resolution requires every person who enters the courthouse or the courthouse annex to wear a mask that covers the person's "nose and mouth while in common areas of the buildings." County officers, judges and supervisors will be tasked with establishing policies for employees while they are at their work stations, during court proceedings, and inside private offices.
Commissioners did not specifically address a city-county joint resolution approved by city councilors, which "strongly encouraged" all residents to wear facial coverings in accordance with public health guidelines while in public. The resolution also would encourage businesses throughout the county to implement and enforce rules for employees, customers and patrons.
City Attorney Roy Tucker said commissioners' approval would be required to enact the resolution in its entirety, which had been expected. He said provisions that apply only to the city — the $200,000 emergency municipal expenditure for masks, for example — required only councilors' approval and became effective immediately.
Commissioners said those who have business at the courthouse and other county offices are "encouraged to bring a mask with them when conducting business at these locations." Anybody who is unable or unwilling to wear a mask is asked to call the person with whom they have business in advance to make arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.