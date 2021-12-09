Tahlequah city employees discovered a man’s body in the women’s restroom at Norris Park on Thursday morning.
Tahlequah Police Capt. Steve Arnall confirmed that the body was found just before 7:50 a.m.
“We have an unidentified male subject, and that’s all we know so far. We don’t know if it has to be [Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation] or [Federal Bureau of Investigation] because we don’t know the ethnicity of the individual,” Arnall said.
The park is taped off, and Arnall said they are waiting to hear from IT to pull the camera footage in the park.
Arnall said the death looks "suspicious," and they are trying to determine the man's identity.
Debra Coyote, with Tahlequah Parks and Recreation, and another woman were at the park to clean the restrooms when they found the body.
“We come and clean them every morning, and I didn’t expect to find that,” Coyote said. “I looked in there and shut the door real fast and called the police.”
Keri Thornton reports for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
