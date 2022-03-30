Many effects left in COVID-19's wake

COVID-19 engulfed health services when the virus hit Muskogee in 2020, health officials said.
"It was catastrophic how the virus took a front seat over all the other health care priorities," said Dr. James Baker, medical director of Cherokee Nation Three Rivers Health Center.
Baker joined Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Executive Director of Patient Care Services Kimberly Walton, MSN, RN, to discuss the highs and lows of the pandemic during a health forum, held Tuesday at Muskogee Civic Center. The forum was sponsored by the Muskogee County Health Department.
Baker recalled how Cherokee Nation teams worked together since the onset of the pandemic, which involves a highly contagious virus.
"We evolved from screening and testing people who came into our buildings to actual treatment," he said, recalling how the health services transitioned through the onset of vaccinations, then dealt with Alpha, Delta and Omicron virus strains.
"All of this didn't just happen," he said. "Lots and lots of meetings."
Baker recalled wiping down and disinfecting chairs himself. Another example involved housekeeping directing traffic as far as the Muskogee Turnpike.
"Everybody had to chip in," he said.
Low points included depression, anxiety, burnout and uncertainty, Baker said.
"We had behavioral health staff there to help us," he said. "We had support with food and treats, so people wouldn't leave their work stations."
Politics added negativity and doubt, Baker said. "All those people wound up taking sides."
Walton recalled how nurses, aides and health techs had to change how they helped patients.
"Learning how to take care of patients without physical touch, with gloves and masks and shields and all the things we had to wear took a toll, a huge emotional toll on our staff," she said. "It's not how we're used to caring for people."
She said nurses had to rethink their process "in everything we did."
Colleagues who fell to the virus added to the emotional toll, Walton said.
"I liken it to post-traumatic stress," she said. "We don't know the full impact. We aren't fully to the other side yet. I think we managed the multiple surges and states of crisis we've been in. I don't think we're at the end of it yet, understanding what is the toll on our nurses."
The emotional toll continued through the surges.
"Thinking about this time of year last year, we thought we were through," Walton said. "Last March and April, I remember it being a real high. We thought we made it through the winter and it was horrible, and we were on the other side of it. But we weren't on the other side. We suffered significant losses."
Baker said COVID-19 likely will continue, "just like the flu."
"Smaller cases, yes," he said. "There's always prone to be more variants. Again, through our vaccinations and now, with herd immunity, those things are going to be less serious."
However, Baker said he remains concerned about issues COVID patients might have in the future.
"If they have weakness, tiredness, fatigue 5, 10, 15, 20, 30 years from now, that is going to be tracked back to COVID, or pulmonary problems," he said. "They just don't have the same ability to breathe. Who knows about the repercussions of this long-term COVID?"
