Drummers learned several ways of beating paint buckets Wednesday morning at Zomac Music.
Instructor Jeff Jones showed how to strike the middle and sides, then tap on the rims, and add some bass, he got them lifting the buckets and banging them on the floor.
“There’s all sorts of other ideas you can use when you are drumming,” Jones said. “If you put a bunch of ideas together, you just have to practice at home.”
Paint bucket drumming was merely the opening for Make Music Day, when people made music throughout Muskogee and around the world.
Lauri Henderson, president of Make Music Muskogee, said Make Music Day has “grown to be all over the world as a day of music celebration on the first day of summer.”
Retired Hilldale Elementary music teacher Christi Thomson watched the young drummers, who included her grandson and great niece. She said she saw several lessons in the session.
“Learning to keep the beat,” Thomson said. “Learning that music can be fun. I think one of the things they find out is that repetition makes it better, you get good at it, you work together, the cooperation.”
Malachi Nay, 7, kept drumming as he took his paint bucket outside. He said he liked the part where they beat to “We will — we will — ROCK YOU.”
The Boulevard Christian School student said he doesn’t know if he’ll continue drumming as he grows up.
Around noon, the music moved to Depot Green, where a group of home-schooled students played old style bluegrass. The group featured a washtub bass played by Aithan Hodges of Warner, who controlled the tune by manipulating a broom handle attached to the string.
Alanah Hodges, who played guitar, said the group formed during a camping trip.
“We were just camping at the old time music festival in Greenleaf,” she said. “And we were just camping, we started playing together. We all brought our instruments. It was a ton of fun just playing together.”
The group hasn’t come up with a name, but were noted on the play list as “A Good Group of Friends.”
Henderson said it was great to have the friends open for the Depot Green acts, who had been set to perform until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Several other venues, including The Meeting Place by Queen City & Co., Square Deal Music and Three Rivers Museum, Henderson said.
Muskogee was the first official chapter of the Make Music Alliance in Oklahoma, Henderson said. It was the only Oklahoma town posting a Make Music Day event on the Make Music Day website.
“We hope that will grow to other towns,” Henderson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.