Martin Luther King Jr. Day closings

The following businesses and offices will be closed Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Federal, state and city offices, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee Public Library, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5 and Muskogee City Hall.
The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed Monday.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed Monday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will close Monday.
During this time, residential and commercial trash pickup will be unavailable. Pickups will resume Tuesday and continue running one day behind regular schedule.
Additionally, the Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed Monday.
All banks and credit unions will be closed Monday.
