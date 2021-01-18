The following businesses and offices will be closed today: Federal, state and city offices, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee Public Library, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5 and Muskogee City Hall.
The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed today.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed today, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will close today.
During this time, residential and commercial trash pickup will be unavailable. Pickups will resume Tuesday and continue running one day behind regular schedule.
Additionally, the Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed today.
All banks and credit unions will be closed today.
