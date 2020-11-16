Muskogee city councilors on Monday rejected a proposal that would have required the use of face coverings while shopping — or working — at most businesses.
The mandate would have required any business other than eating establishments require those "who enter to wear a face covering while they are inside." Exceptions would have been made for individuals with medical, mental health or physical disabilities that made mask wearing problematic, in settings where wearing masks is not feasible, and a few other exceptions.
Mayor Marlon Coleman proposed the measure following pleas from several health care professionals — front line nurses and physicians who described the recent resurgence of new COVID-19 cases as "a wildfire." With two absences, councilors rejected the measure by a 4-3 vote as the number of active cases within Muskogee's municipal boundaries increased 25.16% since Nov. 9, from 318 to 398 active cases, and a 48.09% increase countywide, increasing from 526 to 779 active cases.
A report published Nov. 8 by The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended "immediate action" to mitigate what it described as "the unyielding COVID spread across Oklahoma." Based on data for the week that ended Nov. 6, the report notes the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma along "with new hospital admissions, inpatients, and patients in the ICU at record levels," indicates "deeper spread across the state."
Dr. David Kyger of Fort Gibson said he has seen more of his patients diagnosed with COVID-19 during the past couple of weeks than he has since Oklahoma's first known case was reported in early March. He described the pandemic as a "real emergency" and "a wildfire," but "masks do work to cut down the spread" of the novel coronavirus."
"Mask mandates work — sure the cases are going up, but they are going up at a rate we can survive," Kyger said, responding to criticism from some residents who opposed Coleman's proposal. "Where they don't have a mask mandate, they are going up threefold."
The Oklahoma State Department of Health published data Friday in its Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report showing municipalities in the state with mask mandates saw the seven-day average of new cases per capita increase 34% since Aug. 1. Municipalities that have no mask mandate, the state data show, increased 109% during that same period.
Doug Walton, community liaison for Muskogee County Health Department, said face coverings slow transmission of the novel coronavirus because they act as barriers against respiratory droplets through which the virus spreads.
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann, who has pushed for a mask mandate since mid-July, opposed Coleman's proposal, saying it was "not a true mandate." He was joined by Ward I Councilor Stephanie Morgan and Ward II Councilors Jamie Stout and Alex Reynolds.
Coleman was joined by Ward IV Councilors Traci McGee and Dr. Tracy Hoos in support of the proposed mandate.
