Masks donated to Bacone College

In continuing the relationship Bacone College has developed with legendary rapper and actor Ice Cube, the performer and Derrick Armstrong of 115 Management Inc. donated 2,000 face masks to the college.
President Dr. Ferlin Clark said the entire campus is grateful for the extra opportunity this provides to students, faculty, and staff, to continue protecting themselves and one another from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are incredibly grateful to Ice Cube and Mr. Armstrong. This is a generous gift that comes at a time when this virus is experiencing a resurgence in our area," Clark said Wednesday. "We are dedicated to keeping our students safe and healthy, and this will have a lasting impact on our efforts."
