Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma donates $50,000 to Junior Achievement of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Through a generous $50,000 donation, the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma has made a substantial investment in Oklahoma’s youth. This benevolent gift will fund multiple Junior Achievement programs such as JA Inspire Career Exploration Fair (both virtual and on-site), JA Finance Park and JA BizTown. Throughout their four-year relationship, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma has reached almost 50,000 rural students and shared with them the tenets of fiscal responsibility.
The JA Inspire Career Exploration Fair, held in both the Tulsa and OKC region, allows JA to aid students in making career-based academic decisions as they prepare to enter high school. Junior Achievement of Oklahoma is excited to continue building their JA Inspire Career Exploration Fair for over 10,000 Oklahoma eighth graders. This Junior Achievement program is the capstone of middle school curriculum and will aid students in making career-based academic decisions as they prepare to enter high school. This JA Inspire Career Exploration Fair event offers experiences that will fulfill the ICAP (Individual Career Academic Plan) requirements as set by the state. To fit within the ICAP standards, Junior Achievement will be focusing on recruiting exhibitors from six career clusters or categories: health sciences, communications and IT, manufacturing and engineering, business marketing and management, human services and resources and environmental and agricultural systems.
"The Masonic Fraternity is proud to support financial literacy education programs such as those offered by Junior Achievement," said Scott Vincent, Grand Master of Masons in Oklahoma. "The financial knowledge gained in this program will empower students to make good financial decisions as they begin their adult lives."
