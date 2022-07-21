Masonic Charity Foundation sponsors 4-H Youth Leadership Summit with $25,000 donation

STILLWATER – The Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma (MCFOK) contributed $25,000 to the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation to sponsor the Oklahoma 4-H Innovate Youth Leadership Summit.
Hosted by the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program, the 4-H summit took place April 8-10 in Sulphur and was designed to teach 4-H youth skillsets in agricultural science, computer science, STEM and education, according to the Oklahoma 4-H Innovate Youth Leadership Summit website.
The event included a track system from which youth chose environmental sciences/wildlife, NASA’s Artemis Mission, photography, Ag in the Classroom or Chemistry in the Kitchen as their focus for the program. Adult partners and Oklahoma State University Extension educators assisted with ensuring student success. Youth were tasked with the challenge of teaching other 4-H youth what they learned at the summit.
The $25,000 donation was used to offset expenses of conducting the summit. MCFOK is a regular benefactor of the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation and Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development.
“Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma investments in 4-H science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and state 4-H Roundup are making an indelible difference in the lives of our 4-H youth,” said Milford H. Jenkins, Oklahoma 4-H Foundation executive director. “Oklahoma 4-H will always owe MCFOK a huge debt of gratitude for their financial support.”
In the past three years, over 100 Innovators (4-H teen leaders) have been trained on STEM curriculum through the youth leadership summit. These innovators have taught approximately 200 workshops, reaching over 6,000 youth across the state.
“The Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma has a long history of supporting the needs of Oklahomans from all walks of life,” said John Logan, MCFOK executive director. “We are so happy to provide this grant in support of the 4-H mission, which serves our Oklahoma 4-H youth and their families.”
Through philanthropic contributions to the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation, the MCFOK has invested more than $1 million in STEM and state 4-H Roundup for the benefit of 4-H youth in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma 4-H Foundation supports the mission of 4-H by allocating private fund development to support programs, scholarships, awards and activities. More information about the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation is available online.
4-H is the largest youth organization in the world. Contact the local OSU Extension county office for more information or to enroll.
