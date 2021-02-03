Prosecutors filed six first-degree murder charges against a Muskogee man who police say reported the shooting and summoned first responders to the southeast Muskogee residence to render emergency medical services after a shooting that occurred early Tuesday.
Deputies escorted Jarron Deajon Pridgeon into a courtroom, where he pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the murder charges and two related felonies. Special District Judge Robin Adair told Pridgeon, 25, he was being charged for the shooting deaths of Javarion Lee, 24, Que'dynce Anderson, 9, Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6, Harmony Anderson, 5, Jaidus Pridgeon, 3, and Jalaiya Pridgeon, 2.
Pridgeon also faces a charge of shooting Brittany Anderson — the 27-year-old mother of the five children who died as a result of the shooting — with the intent to kill her. Prosecutors filed an eighth charge against Pridgeon for his alleged possession of a firearm after pleading guilty in 2019 to a violent crime: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Pridgeon, who was ordered to be held without bond, remained silent as reporters peppered him with questions outside the courtroom. When asked outside the Muskogee County Courthouse if he had anything to say to the families of the shooting victims — Pridgeon maintained his silence.
Adair appointed Gretchen Mosley, a lawyer with the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, to represent Pridgeon. Mosley said she has yet to meet with her client, but she was told by law enforcers Pridgeon would be transferred to Cherokee County Detention Center.
He was transferred there late Wednesday afternoon.
While charges were filed, police and prosecutors said the investigation is far from over.
Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin said Muskogee Police Department "investigators are still working diligently on this case to gather information." She told reporters during a news conference convened minutes after Pridgeon's initial appearance there were "a lot of questions" she was unable to answer Tuesday, and "that's going to be the case today."
"This is an ongoing investigation to a very large magnitude — these things take time," Hamlin said. "There's a lot of things that go into an investigation, and we certainly want to make sure that we do the best that we're able to do so ... we may seek justice for this family."
Hamlin did, however, answer one question that had lingered since Tuesday. She said Pridgeon dialed the emergency call dispatch center from a cell phone and asked for an ambulance.
"I don't know the content of that phone call," Hamlin said. I know that he made the initial 911 call and asked for EMS to be sent to their location."
Hamlin said Pridgeon "came out of the home with a weapon in his hand and refused to drop it." She did not know how many shots were fired and declined to describe the weapon recovered by police.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge, responding to numerous questions about the prospect of seeking the death penalty, said that would be a decision made "once the investigation is complete and I visit with the family."
"That's something that will be reviewed, and a decision will be made prior to district court arraignment," Loge said during a telephone interview. "It will be at some point in time when I know I have all the information necessary to make that decision."
The district court arraignment will take place following the completion of the preliminary hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 18.
Loge also declined to comment about weapon recovered by police, the type of ammunition, the capacity of any ammunition clip, or even if the firearm is the type that accepts a clip or magazine. He said the weapon and other "evidence recovered, including weapon or weapons, will be submitted ... for examination and testing to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation."
The district attorney declined to comment about the nature of any injuries, saying that would be information included in reports prepared by police or a medical examiner. Loge also declined to speculate or comment about a motive for the shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.