Muskogee County residents have access to a telephone-based mass notification system being offered at no cost to them thanks to a city-county partnership.
City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans described the notification system as an “invaluable tool that allows us to get in contact with the residents to provide them with potentially life-saving information.” He said that is especially true during the storm season.
“I hear complaints of people of not hearing the storm sirens like they wish they could,” Evans said. “Well, this now gives them the option to have their phone ring and a message telling them that a tornado warning has been issued for their area and to seek shelter.”
The emergency alert system has the capability of providing rapid notification about urgent events by simultaneously transmitting telephone calls, text and email messages, and TTY/TDD service for those with hearing impairments. Messages may be delivered to subscribers who have a geographical connection to the event that triggered the alert.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said the need for a mass notification system became apparent almost a year ago, when the Arkansas River rose to near-record levels. He said volunteer firefighters and other first responders fanned out across the area, knocking on doors to alert residents about rising water levels.
“You can post information like that, but there’s been a trend over the last couple of years of people going away from Facebook,” Smith said. “And with the algorithms those posts might never make it on their news feeds, so having this mass notification system is a much better way of sending out alerts and keeping people informed.”
Smith said mass notification systems had been cost prohibitive, but that became less of a barrier over time. Partnering with the city, he said, made the $14,500 annual fee more affordable.
Evans said other examples of community alerts users might receive include natural gas leaks, hazardous chemical spills, missing children or vulnerable adults — any event “that has the potential to disrupt normal day-to-day activities” in a particular area.
“We’re really excited about this, we’re trying to get as many people signed up as possible,” Evans said, noting the ease of signing up. “This is a great way to get a hold of our community during an emergency and let them know what’s going on.”
Residents who have landlines are enrolled automatically for community alerts. Weather alerts to landline telephones are available only to those who enroll.
Community and weather alerts to mobile phones and email addresses also are available only by enrollment. Anybody who lives or works in Muskogee County is being encouraged to enroll.
Enrollment can be accomplished by calling or texting “Alert” to (918) 203-6633 or online at hyper-reach.com/okmuskogeesignup.html. This link and the phone number may also be found on the Muskogee County Emergency Management Facebook page, the City of Muskogee Emergency Management Facebook page, and the city’s website, cityofmuskogee.com.
How to sign up
Try one of these easy ways to sign up
• Go to hyper-reach.com/okmuskogeesignup.html
• Text the word “alerts” to (918) 203-6633
• Call (918) 203-6633.
