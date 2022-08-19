Massive manhunt combed Cookson Hills

Spread across several counties in eastern Oklahoma, from Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Muskogee, the Cookson Hills are part of the Ozark Uplift. Their location in the Cherokee and Muscogee Nations meant for years that legal jurisdiction was complicated, and this made the hills a favorite hideout for outlaws.
For more than a century, the Cooksons offered thick underbrush, low ravines, plentiful streams and high vistas to provide cover for felons and trouble for lawmen. It didn’t help that many homesteaders in the region were making moonshine and so were not interested in helping law enforcement comb through their woods. Many were sympathetic to the often-romanticized outlaws and would provide a meal or a bed to men on the scout.
From Tom Starr to Cherokee Bill to Pretty Boy Floyd, the Cookson Hills gave refuge to some of the most wanted outlaws through the years. But in February of 1934, one of the nation’s largest manhunts was focused on these ancient landmarks. The search involved nearly 1,000 lawmen from three states – Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. Escapees from Kansas and Missouri prisons often headed for the hills of Oklahoma to avoid re-capture.
What precipitated the massive search in 1934 was the killing of three peace officers in the days leading up to the manhunt. Shootouts in Sapulpa and Chelsea resulted in the death of one police chief and two deputy sheriffs.
The huge posse spread out through the hills of eastern Oklahoma, many carrying machine guns. Roadblocks were set up on highways around Muskogee, Tahlequah, Sallisaw and Stilwell. Other officers walked by foot through the thick brush is freezing temperatures.
The subjects of the massive raid included Charles Floyd and two of his lieutenants – Ford Bradshaw and Luther Joliff as well as members of a gang known as the Cookson Hills Gang. Joliff was found and arrested for the murder of Susie Sharp.
Mrs. Sharp had been shot two years earlier when Floyd and his gang tried to hijack the Sharp family’s car on Braggs Mountain in the Cookson Hills. Three officers had been killed in the subsequent hunt for Mrs. Sharp’s attackers.
In all the 1934 posse arrested 21 people, including a few women. Many were questioned and released, but several arrests brought charges against wanted men. Overall, the massive manhunt was deemed a success. It was hoped by law officials that the huge presence of officers in that neck of the woods would make residents think twice before offering refuge to outlaws hiding out in the hills.
