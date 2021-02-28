Muskogee County Master Gardeners is offering a $500 scholarship to high school seniors or college students living in Muskogee County.
Applicants must:
• Be a senior in high school or be attending an accredited institution of higher learning.
• Minimum accumulative grade point average of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale.
• Be majoring in horticulture, landscaping or a related field.
Deadline for applications is April 30.
Apply by submitting a copy of the high school or college transcript; two letters of recommendation from a school official, former employer or community leader; resume; 500-word essay on why a career in horticulture, landscaping or other field is important to you.
The essay should address community citizenship and leadership activities, school activities and plans for the future.
Applications may be sent to Muskogee County Master Gardeners, Muskogee County Extension Service, 1440 S. Cherokee St., Muskogee, OK, 74401.
Information: Gayle Blackmon, (918) 686-3691; or Debbie James (918) 441-2104.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.