Master Gardeners prune local fruit trees

Several members of the Muskogee County Master Gardeners recently pruned the fruit trees at three Muskogee Community Gardens. Optimally the pruning should have been done a month ago. Pictured front row left to right are: Sharon Swarts, Patricia Christian and David Christian. Back row: Teresa Chaudoin, Nancy Perry and Kenie Tyrrell. 

