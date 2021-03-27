Several members of the Muskogee County Master Gardeners recently pruned the fruit trees at three Muskogee Community Gardens. Optimally the pruning should have been done a month ago. Pictured front row left to right are: Sharon Swarts, Patricia Christian and David Christian. Back row: Teresa Chaudoin, Nancy Perry and Kenie Tyrrell.
Master Gardeners prune local fruit trees
- Submitted by David Redding
