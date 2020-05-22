Soroptimist International of Muskogee is committed to recognizing the positive contributions women make in the Muskogee community. Each quarter, members of Soroptimist surprise a woman with an Atta Girl Award. On May 19, Cindy Matthews was presented with an Atta Girl certificate, a long-stem rose and several gifts for her work as the youth director at the First United Methodist Church. A Soroptomist media release said Matthews' "enthusiasm, creativity, organizational skills and love for others are inspiring to both the youth she mentors and all who know her."
Matthews receives Atta Girl award
Submitted by Soroptomist International of Muskogee
