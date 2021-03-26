Maxine Waters to take part in Creek Freedmen virtual town hall

The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band (MCIFB) is hosting a Virtual Town Hall meeting at 3 p.m. Saturday. The MCIFB special guests are Congresswoman Maxine Waters, U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district, and Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.
Waters will address members, supports, and interested parties and provide her perspective on the issue of Freedmen's access to housing as chairwoman of the House Financial Service Committee. Waters has been a long-time supporter of the Freedmen's Treaty Rights and will be joining to discuss her work on the Committee and its relation to Freedmen's struggles.
Hoskin will discuss the importance of honoring treaties and how the Cherokee Nation has progressed since the Cherokee Freedmen regained full citizenship.
Also, there will be an update on the Black Creeks "Creek Freedmen" Citizenship Case in the District Court of Muscogee Creek Nation of Oklahoma. Black Creeks are being denied citizenship within the MCN.
If you have a question, you are welcome to submit your questions in advance to mcifb@1866creekfreedmen.com.
If you are interested in joining the fight as a member or supporter: mcifb@1866creekfreedmen.com.
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82915580834. Meeting ID: 829 558 0834, Passcode: 849479.
