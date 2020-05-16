May sales tax deposits reflect pandemic's impact

Consumer spending plunged in Muskogee as the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality in mid-March, a fact revealed by a report released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
Data compiled by the agency show the city's share of sales tax revenue disbursed this month to municipalities totaled less than $1.89 million. That represents a 14.81% drop from the nearly $2.17 million disbursed to the city in May 2019.
The one-month decline in sales tax revenue, which amounts to $279,763 when compared with deposits for the same period a year ago, was not enough to sink year-to-date totals. Sales tax revenue tallied by the city for the first 11 months of fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, remained in positive territory for now.
Oklahoma Tax Commission data show sales tax revenue generated by March business was down statewide, a result of local, state and federal emergency declarations that closed nonessential businesses and kept workers at home. Totals include taxes collected on actual sales reported by businesses required to file electronically from March 16 to March 31 and estimated sales from April 1 through April 15.
The agency disbursed nearly $146.17 million in sales tax revenue to municipalities statewide — that was down more than $14.18 million, an 8.84% decrease, from the $160.35 million disbursed in May 2019. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling more than $25.17 million and use tax revenue totaling nearly $4.81 million.
Muskogee County's share of sales tax disbursements in May totaled $400,914, an 11.25% decrease from the $445,999 deposited the same month in 2019. The May disbursement of use tax revenue into Muskogee County coffers totaled $58,467, up 0.39% from the $58,241 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller said a drop in consumer spending and corresponding decline in sales tax collections — a major revenue stream for municipalities in Oklahoma — will prompt some tough decisions as he prepares the budget for fiscal year 2021. He expects Muskogee will fare better than some municipalities, where proposed spending cuts include staff layoffs and furloughs.
"We don't anticipate that here," Miller said, referencing decisions being made by municipal leaders across the nation to reduce staffing levels. "Our mayor and city council deserve a lot of credit for budgeting conservatively the past several years and putting us in a position where we are not spending our savings every year."
Miller said there will be a need "to tighten our belts," but decisions about where spending will be reduced have yet to be made. Those decisions, he said, will be made during a budget retreat, when administrators and elected officials will "talk in some detail about the hard choices every community faces, and how we are going to deal with them here."
Sales tax revenue generated during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2020 totaled more than $22.63 million. That represents a 1.34% increase, up $304,125, from the $22.33 million deposited into city coffers during the same period a year ago.
Muskogee posted a 2.23% decline for use tax collections deposited in May when compared with totals reported a year ago for the same period. The tax commission's most recent report shows use tax revenue disbursed this month to the city of Muskogee totaled $265,706, down $5,915 from the $271,621 deposited in May 2019.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors direct on an annual basis up to $1.2 million of use tax revenue be used to support economic development.
Revenue from the 4% municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city's general fund. The fiscal year 2018 budget was based upon projections that sales tax revenue would remain flat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.