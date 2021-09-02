Mayes County man injured in Cherokee County crash

Alcohol played a part in a collision that injured a Rose man on Oklahoma 10 at Oaks Road, 16.7 miles north of Tahlequah in Cherokee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Randall Sixkiller, 36, of Rose, was flown to Saint John Medical Center where he was in fair condition when he was admitted, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday. Christina Adair, 38, of Jay, was driving a 2005 Infinity SUV northbound on Oklahoma 10 when she missed a curve and drove off the right side of the road. She drove through a fence and then crashed into a tree. She was wearing a seat belt, but Sixkiller was not. The trooper listed the cause of the collision as driving under the influence of alcohol.
