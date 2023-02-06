Mayor answers 5 questions for Black History Month

Each Tuesday through Black History Month, the Muskogee Phoenix will share answers to five questions by a Black resident who has made an impact on the community.
This week, the Phoenix visits Mayor Marlon Coleman.
1. What Black person has had the biggest impact on your life, and why?
"My grandfather. He was the epitome of what a Black man represented in our community. He worked hard and strictly admonished me to work hard, and never to be an embarrassment to my people; that I should be respected for who I am as a worker and an individual, and not be given something as the token Black in the room."
2. What Black historic figure or notable living person do you admire most?
"Notably, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Most people haphazardly forget that for all of the great things Dr. King did for America that he was a preacher. And as a sitting clergyman, it means so much to me to know that a Black clergyman forced America to evaluate its conscience in terms of how it had historically mistreated people of color. I serve the way I do because of the legacy that was established by Dr. King."
3. What do you like best about Muskogee?
"What I love about Muskogee is its rich diversity. I was elected during the height of the George Floyd incident ,and Muskogee did not see color during my election cycle, but they believed in the possibility of hope for muskogee. If there was any time in history cities would be skeptical about people of color in leadership, it was during that time, yet the people in Muskogee turned away from color, and believed in me because of the promise of hope. I will go to my grave celebrating how well I have been treated in Muskogee, because they never looked at me because of my color but as a human being dedicated to loving our people for who they are, and celebrating our rich diversity."
4. How are you making Muskogee a better place to live?
"By being a uniter. I've prided myself in doing whatever I could to bring people together. My goal is for muskogee to be better than it's ever been because people came together for the common goal of growing our community."
5. What are ways to bring more unity in Muskogee?
"By rallying people around hope! What the world needs now is hope. I am a firm believer, that when people catch on to the vision that Muskogee is too big for small dreams that they can be inspired to make their community the best it can be."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Marlon Coleman.
AGE: 50.
HOMETOWN: New Orleans.
EDUCATION: Doctorate of Theology, Master of Business Administration.
OCCUPATION: Pastor of the Temple of Hope church; mayor City of Muskogee.
FAMILY: Single.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES: Volunteering at my church, and serving the good people of the City of Muskogee.
