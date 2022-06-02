Congress must do a better job in responding to continuing gun violence Mayor Marlon Coleman said at a Thursday afternoon media conference.
He also encouraged Muskogee residents to do a better job in getting to know their neighbors.
Coleman shared his concerns the day after a Muskogee man opened fire at a Tulsa medical building, killing four people before taking his own life Wednesday afternoon.
The mayor recalled waving at that man, 45-year-old Michael Louis, earlier this week.
"The gentleman whom the Tulsa Police has identified lives in my neighborhood, less than 200 feet from my door," Coleman said. "There are no words to describe what you feel when you realize someone who lived less than 200 feet away was responsible for this type of action. To know your children are in the same neighborhood."
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin held a media conference Wednesday morning and released information about the shooting, including the names of the four victims. They were: Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, the physician who had performed back surgery on Louis on May 19, Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; receptionist Amanda Glenn, 40; and visitor William Love, 73.
Franklin also said there was a letter that Louis had on him explaining his reason for the attack.
"(The letter) made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way,” Franklin said. ”He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery.”
Franklin said Louis called the doctor's office “several times over several days” reporting he was still in pain and saw Phillips on Tuesday for “additional treatment.” Louis called the office again Wednesday “complaining of back pain and wanting additional assistance,” he said.
KJRH reporter Naomi Keitt posted on her Facebook page a note she received from Dr. Edith Lubin, Louis' spouse.
"Dr. Edith Lubin, the former wife of Mr. Louis, expresses her deepest condolences for the tragic losses that occurred June 1 in Tulsa. Mr. Louis was residing with her during his recovery process from back surgery performed by one of the victims. She was not aware of Mr. Louis possessing any weapons or had any intent of harming anyone. Dr. Lubin is shocked by the news. She consented last night to a search of her home and has fully cooperated with law enforcement in their investigation. She is not aware of any note left by Mr. Louis indicating the planning of this tragic act."
The note continues, "Dr. Lubin is praying for the families of all those affected. She acknowledges everyone's concerns in trying to understand what happened, but she is at a loss for an explanation other than the effect of continuing pain to Mr. Louis during his recovery. She asks that she and her family be allowed to deal with their personal grief and with the sadness for the losses to all other persons who have been so deeply affected by these events."
The mayor used the observation to encourage Muskogee residents to get to know their neighbors better.
"Perhaps, if we knew our neighbors and felt their pains and understood their problems, we could be the vessel or vehicle to cure what might be the inevitable," he said. "We go through life so self-absorbed, we don't know what's going on."
Coleman also talked about an exchange of gunfire Saturday night at a Taft celebration that left one woman dead and eight others injured.
The mayor said Congress must act to curb gun violence, but he did not specify what he believes needs to be done.
"There is no quick fix for gun violence, otherwise it would have been fixed by now," Coleman said. "I do not have the magic answer for what needs to be done. But we do know that those who chose to be elected to Congress, and those who desire to hold office have to do something to re-instil confidence in Americans that it's OK to go to the hospital and not be worried, it's OK to go to your church and not have to look over your shoulder. It's OK to enjoy summertime and not have to worry if your children are going to get home."
Addressing gun violence is not a partisan fix, he said.
"My appeal to Congress is to do something," Coleman said. "What that is, we don't know. That's why we elected you, to think on our behalf about problems that we don't have answers to ourselves.... Do something or step aside and let someone else do your job."
Coleman said Green Country Behavioral Health is to offer continued trauma support to people of Taft and others who are experiencing trauma and anxiety.
"Do not take this for granted. Direct emotional impacts you are facing are real," he said.
Help also could be offered to residents of a neighborhood where a bomb threat was reported Wednesday night, Coleman said. No bomb was found, but the threat was related to the Tulsa shooting.
"As you can imagine, that street was blocked off for several hours with residents not knowing if a bomb was going to go off in their community," he said. "Green Country has made themselves available to those people, as well."
Coleman thanked Muskogee Police, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Medical Service and other first responders for their actions over the past week.
He said he plans to ask the Muskogee City Council on Monday to authorize "whatever budget authority is needed to allow our law enforcement agencies to conduct a number of active shooter trainings over the next couple of weeks."
"Yes, we will pray. Yes, we will communicate. But we have to put dollars to programs," he said.
Coleman asked Muskogee clergy to host prayer services over the next few days while communities heal.
The Rev. Rodger Cutler, pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church, said he is planning a Knees on the Ground prayer vigil later this month through the Muskogee National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Cutler is the NAACP Muskogee chapter president.
"We're going to take our Knees on the Ground to Taft and come back and end it here in Muskogee," he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.